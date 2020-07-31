Cancelled: Women’s sport and the impact of COVID-19 | News News





Ebony Rainford-Brent will sign up with the dispute program on August 12

When it pertains to the impact that COVID-19 has actually had on the sporting landscape, one group of professional athletes appear to have actually felt the force more than others, ladies.

“We’ll come back stronger,” were the words of the FA’s Kelly Simmons within the statement that the WSL’s last standings would be reached by a standard points-per-game basis.

The last positions in the Tyrrells Premier 15 s were determined on a ‘finest playing record formula’ after its season was ended inMarch Two months later on, the competitors’s substantial financiers – Tyrrells – revealed their choice to “redirect” their marketing invest “in line with overarching business objectives”.

At the end of May, the Vitality Netball Superleague had the outcomes of their 2020 matches considered null and space, and now some clubs are needing to connect to fans in order to attempt and raise the funds required to keep them afloat.

On August 12, Sky Sports will be airing a brand-new dispute program, 'Cancelled: Women's Sport & COVID-19'. will be hosted by Caroline Barker and take a look at why and how, ladies's sport has actually been impacted in current months.

Barker will be signed up with by panel of professional athletes and leaders from the world of ladies’s sport, and all will discuss what has actually led us to this point and where we go next.

With individuals’s cravings for terrific ladies’s sport undiminished, could this enforced break offer chances? What are the important next actions?

The dispute will be formed by you and the group will be addressing the concerns that you send on social networks utilizing #Women sSport Argument.

The reveal will be live on Sky Sports Main Event, Action and Mix and will likewise be streamed live on YouTube.

Straight after, there will be an hour of response provided by Hannah Wilkes which will dive even more into the concerns talked about and address more of your concerns and remarks.

