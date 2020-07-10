Cancel culture is about power — who has it and who wants to be heard

Regrettably, it’s here again.

Chappelle faced backlash, and Gillis was fired from “Saturday Night Live” shortly after the announcement of his hire. Yet lost in much of the cancel culture chatter at that time was the fact neither man was, well, canceled, despite claims to the contrary. Power is still on the side: Chappelle released a well-received YouTube special, “8:46,” in June, and Gillis has done standup since he was fired. In other words, both still have a platform.

Also lost: the way the criticism functioned as a corrective. It was in defense of groups which have long been kicked to American society’s fringes.

Fast-forward to 2020 for still another example of how claims of cancel culture often warp reality.

“One of (the left’s) political weapons is ‘cancel culture’ — driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America,” President Donald Trump said in a July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.

That’s a rich statement. Before Trump won the 2016 presidential election — that is, before that he assumed the greatest office in the united kingdom — that he was a cancel culture acolyte. It’s only been since that he entered the White House that he is become among its biggest critics.

“Trump has long railed against ‘political correctness.’ But he has also tried for years to get people and entities punished or banished for what he considers objectionable words and acts,” writes my CNN colleague Daniel Dale in a piece that itemizes some of Trump’s cancellation attempts. “Trump has explicitly advocated cancellations, boycotts and firings on numerous occasions — often simply because he doesn’t like something his target has said.”

This isn’t to suggest that there aren’t cases of overblown policing by those on the left.

Rather, it’s to appeal for an expression of proportion: Some are articulating righteous anger; the others, such as the President, are just afraid of a little bit of accountability.