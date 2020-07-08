Canberra records three news cases of COVID-19 from people in Melbourne

Victoria’s lethal coronavirus outbreak has spread to Canberra as three new cases are reported after two people arrived from Melbourne.

The new cases are in one female and two males all aged in their 20s.

Two of the brand new infections had arrived in Canberra on Thursday after visiting a Melbourne spot.

The third illness was from another member of their household.

All three had visited the Fyshwick Markets on Saturday and Westfield Belconnen on Monday.

