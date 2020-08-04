Canalys: Tablet market rises 26% following as demand for bigger screens surges

Jasyson
The COVID-19 pandemic pressed a great deal of individuals into confinement in their own houses, causing a rise in demand for house entertainment services. PC and laptop computer makers tape-recorded huge development in sales and deliveries in the previous couple of months, and the tablet market rose as well.

According to a report by Canalys, the otherwise unimpressive tablet market grew 26% on an annual basis and all of the leading 5 makers tape-recorded a boost in deliveries as throughout Q2 2020.

Company Q2 2020
Shipments (in million)		 Q2 2020
Market share		 Q2 2019
Shipments (in million)		 Q2 2019
Market share		Annual
development
Apple14249380%11894400%198%
Samsung 7.024187% 5.048170%392%
Huawei 4.770127% 3.300111%445%
Amazon 3.164 8.4% 2.308 7.8%371%
Lenovo 2.810 7.5% 1.838 6.2%529%
Others 5.525147% 5.379181% 2.7%
Total375421000%297671000%261%

Apple stays a runaway leader in the tablet market with more than double the deliveries of its closest rival,Samsung According to Ben Stanton, …

