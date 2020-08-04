Canalys: Tablet market rises 26% following as demand for bigger screens surges

The COVID-19 pandemic pressed a great deal of individuals into confinement in their own houses, causing a rise in demand for house entertainment services. PC and laptop computer makers tape-recorded huge development in sales and deliveries in the previous couple of months, and the tablet market rose as well.
According to a report by Canalys, the otherwise unimpressive tablet market grew 26% on an annual basis and all of the leading 5 makers tape-recorded a boost in deliveries as throughout Q2 2020.
|Company
| Q2 2020
Shipments (in million)
| Q2 2020
Market share
| Q2 2019
Shipments (in million)
| Q2 2019
Market share
|Annual
development
|Apple
|14249
|380%
|11894
|400%
|198%
|Samsung
|7.024
|187%
|5.048
|170%
|392%
|Huawei
|4.770
|127%
|3.300
|111%
|445%
|Amazon
|3.164
|8.4%
|2.308
|7.8%
|371%
|Lenovo
|2.810
|7.5%
|1.838
|6.2%
|529%
|Others
|5.525
|147%
|5.379
|181%
|2.7%
|Total
|37542
|1000%
|29767
|1000%
|261%
Apple stays a runaway leader in the tablet market with more than double the deliveries of its closest rival,Samsung According to Ben Stanton, …