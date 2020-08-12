Canalys: Smartphone sales in the US grew in Q2, Apple and Samsung led the way

By
Jasyson
-

According to the newest Canalys report, smartphone deliveries in the US grew by 11% throughout the April – June duration compared to the previous quarter. The market is still in 5% decrease compared to the exact same time in 2015. The typical rate of a brand-new smartphone in the US was $503 which is 10% less than the worth in Q12020 Canalys quotes 70% of mobile phones delivered in the US for Q2 2020 were made in China, a 10% QoQ boost.

7 out of 10 gadgets offered in the US were either Apple or Samsung phones with Apple alone to delivering a remarkable 15 million systems and protecting a 47% market share. Next in line was Samsung which handled 7.4 million deliveries which equaled its figures from in 2015. LG completed the top-three with 3.5 million deliveries and an 11% market share. Lenovo (2.2 million deliveries) and TCL (1.3 million) finished the leading 5.

Company Q2 2020
Shipments (in million)		 Q2 2020
Market share		 Q2 2019
Shipments (in million)		 Q2 2019
Market share		Annual
development
Apple150471%136408%+100%
Samsung 7.4232% 7.4223% -1%
LG 3.5110% 4.3130%-19%
Lenovo 2.2 6.9% 2.0 6.1% +8%
TCL 1.3

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR