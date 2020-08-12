Canalys: Smartphone sales in the US grew in Q2, Apple and Samsung led the way

According to the newest Canalys report, smartphone deliveries in the US grew by 11% throughout the April – June duration compared to the previous quarter. The market is still in 5% decrease compared to the exact same time in 2015. The typical rate of a brand-new smartphone in the US was $503 which is 10% less than the worth in Q12020 Canalys quotes 70% of mobile phones delivered in the US for Q2 2020 were made in China, a 10% QoQ boost.

7 out of 10 gadgets offered in the US were either Apple or Samsung phones with Apple alone to delivering a remarkable 15 million systems and protecting a 47% market share. Next in line was Samsung which handled 7.4 million deliveries which equaled its figures from in 2015. LG completed the top-three with 3.5 million deliveries and an 11% market share. Lenovo (2.2 million deliveries) and TCL (1.3 million) finished the leading 5.