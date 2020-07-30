Canalys: Huawei triumphs as the best-selling smartphone company in Q2 2020

How’s that for a plot twist? Despite its well recorded battles in western markets, Huawei has actually handled to leading the COVID-influenced Q2 2020 smartphone market. According to Canalys, Huawei delivered 55.8 million phones to Samsung’s with 53.7 million.

Huawei handled to extend its dominance of the currently recuperating Chinese market and now represents over 70% of all delivered phones to mainlandChina Meanwhile, Samsung’s essential markets were interrupted by the pandemic and its sales fell 30% on an annual basis.

Ben Stanton, Senior Analyst at Canalys, stated that“if it weren’t for COVID-19, this remarkable result wouldn’t have happened” Samsung has less than 1% market share in China where sales rebounded, while break outs damaged core markets like Brazil, India, the United States, and Europe.

It’s certainly a distinct set of situations and it will be tough for Huawei to preserve its lead in the long term as global markets begin to get better.

Canalys thinks that other Chinese makers can utilize the circumstance to their benefit and broaden its existence in global markets. That will likewise assist them offset the ground they have actually lost to Huawei in China.

