Canadian Weatherman Frankie MacDonald Is Bullish on Bitcoin

Frankie MacDonald, an amateur meteorologist based in Nova Scotia, has actually just recently been utilizing his platform to talk up Bitcoin in his charming voice.

In a series of tweets startAug 8, MacDonald published videos specifying his views on the cryptocurrency to his 118,500 fans. The Canadian weatherman stated that Bitcoin (BTC) is “worth more than American dollars,” taking audiences through the numbers if they owned anywhere from 1 BTC– $12,007 since press time– to 10 million BTC, or over $160 billion at the time.

New Bitcoin meme is born

The 36- year-old YouTuber started making videos on the platform in 2009, which focused on meteorology in Canada and the UnitedStates MacDonald acquired momentum online, standing apart with his distinct design of projections.

After seeing a video of MacDonald shouting “Bitcoin” onAug 7, the crypto neighborhood has actually rapidly gotten on the Canadian’s charm and turned him into a brand-new meme as the token rose previous $12,000 onAug 10.

We are above $12 k &#x 1f37 e;Now do the like @frankiemacd & & open your window and shriek aloud “Biiiiiiitcoiiiiiiiin” &#x 1f50 a; &#x 1f50 a; &#x 1f50 a; pic.twitter.com/js62M8E6Zo — Bitcoin Meme Hub &#x 1f51 e; (@BitcoinMemeHub)August 10, 2020

One of MacDonald’s mantras, included in the title of his book and among his tunes, is “be prepared.” He has yet to associate the expression with the volatility of cryptocurrency.

Influencers embracing Bitcoin?

A variety of prominent people not typically connected with cryptocurrency have actually been bullish on Bitcoin recently.

After speaking with Anthony Pompliano on his July 1 podcast, comic Bill Burr stated he would be purchasing Bitcoin for the very first time. Podcaster and celeb Joe Rogan has actually been utilizing his platform to talk up the cryptocurrency to his more than 200 million listeners as part of his sponsorship with Cash App.

Even online characters with more of a connection to the monetary sector are speaking up. Cointelegraph reported onAug 4 that Dave Portnoy employed the assistance of Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss concerningBitcoin Portnoy informed the twins he desired them to “explain Bitcoin in a way that I would understand.”