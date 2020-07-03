Canadian sports TV host reveals his one-month-old daughter Oakland has been kidnapped 

Canadian sports TV host Dan O’Toole has said that his one-month-old daughter Oakland has been kidnapped.

O’Toole, the co-host of TV show SportsCentre with Jay and Dan on TSN, made the shocking revelation in a heartbreaking Instagram post Thursday where he said he believes the little girl is alive but he does not ‘know where she is’.

The ‘broken’ father begged whoever has abducted his one-month-old baby to let her ‘come back into my arms’.

Canadian sports TV host Dan O’Toole said that his one-month-old daughter Oakland has been kidnapped in an Instagram post Thursday (above)

‘My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you,’ the father-of-three wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the missing infant.

‘That however has you, let us you keep coming back into my arms. I enjoy you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I’m broken.

‘To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I’ve a one month old daughter or son, and I don’t know where she is.’

Oakland, the 3rd daughter of O’Toole and his wife Corrie, came to be at the end of May.

No Amber Alert has been issued for the missing daughter or son, according to ET Canada, and no further details of the abduction are known currently.

Several stars and colleagues have shared O’Toole’s Instagram post and sent their wishes that they hope Oakland is available safe.

Talk show host Craig Needles tweeted which he was ‘crying’ on listening to the ‘nightmare’ news that will Oakland is usually missing.

‘I’m presently sitting around the couch, keeping my daughter plus cryign thinking about Dan O’Toole and his child,’ he or she wrote.

‘I wish this headache is over with regard to him quickly.’

Ian McLaren, host of Locked on Boston Bruins, furthermore sent his support in order to O’Toole plus his loved ones.

‘Dan O’Toole is really a national value and I aren’t handle something happening in order to him plus his loved ones,’ he or she tweeted.

‘Pray with regard to Dan O’Toole plus baby… through his Instagram account,’ tweeted Kevin McGran.

O’Toole had launched his child daughter towards the world within an Instagram article on May 26

O’Toole final posted upon Instagram 3 days back when he or she shared an image of themself sporting lengthy hair along with a beard plus wrote: ‘I think I want a transformation.’

The TV host first launched his child daughter towards the world within an Instagram article on May 26.

‘When a person self separate long enough, you receive one of these like a door reward!!’ the particular proud father wrote upon social media.

‘Meet Oakland Eleanor Sandra Newman-O’Toole. My brand new lil girl who else has several names, and all sorts of my center.

‘In case it had been ever uncertain, now formally NEVER failing to remember 2020,’ he additional alongside simple of the baby.

He then recognized the conjunction with his loved ones on May 27 whenever little Oakland made the girl national TV debut on SportsCentre with Jay and Dan.

In a video of the display on the Jay and Dan Instagram accounts, O’Toole presents the baby to audiences.

‘There she is – there’s a completely new baby for you personally,’ he admits that, beaming on the camera, just before playfully deceiving to toss her away screen.

This tale is developing