Canadian Snowbirds operation meant to uplift residents’ spirits ended in a deadly crash in British Columbia

The operation, dubbed Operation INSPIRATION, pays tribute to each victims of the virus and those that are battling it on the entrance traces.

The Snowbirds, very like the US Navy’s Blue Angels, usually carry out air exhibits for the general public. But Sunday’s demonstration got here to a tragic finish after a Snowbirds plane crashed in Kamloops.

A Kamloops resident informed CTV community she determined to go exterior to watch the plane proper earlier than the crash.

“Just as I’m walking outside we hear this huge ‘boom’ and we come out and we just look down the street and there’s just this big, huge thing of flames and smoke,” the resident stated. “It was quite emotional, quite scary. I was shaking.”

Capt. Jennifer Casey, who was recognized because the one deceased sufferer, was the group’s public affairs officer, the National Defence Canadian Armed Forces stated in a information launch. Casey, who was from Halifax, Nova Scotia, joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2014, in accordance to her biography on the Royal Canadian Air Force website . She had spent years earlier than that working as a reporter, anchor and producer for broadcast radio. She joined the Snowbirds in November 2018, her biography says. Capt. Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the plane, was injured in the crash and is being handled for his accidents, the Canadian Armed Forces stated. In a assertion, the Snowbirds said the accidents weren’t life-threatening. Authorities have kicked off an investigation into what could have triggered the crash. The army indicated they’re additionally sending an investigation group to Kamloops, the town’s mayor, Ken Christian, stated. In the meantime, he stated the Snowbirds have been grounded in Kamloops. Operation INSPIRATION The cross-country tour started on May 2, in accordance to a assertion posted on the group’s web site late April. “Through Operation INSPIRATION, we not only want to salute the front-line health-care workers, first responders, and essential workers, but also all Canadians doing their part to stop the spread of Covid-19. We want Canadians to know we’re in this with you,” Lieutenant-Colonel Mike French, the Commanding Officer of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds had said in a assertion. Authorities inspired Canadians to watch the flyovers from their properties and added that the plane would fly at an elevation “no lower than 500 feet above all obstacles.” In a statement following the crash, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated he was deeply saddened by the loss. “For the past two weeks, the Snowbirds have been flying across the country to lift up Canadians during these difficult times. Every day, they represent the very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication. Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud,” he stated. “Our thoughts are with the families of Captain Casey and Captain MacDougall, as well as the entire Canadian Forces Snowbirds team, as they grieve this terrible loss,” the prime minister added.

