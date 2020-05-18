Canadian Snowbirds operation meant to uplift residents’ spirits ended in a deadly crash in British Columbia

The operation, dubbed Operation INSPIRATION, pays tribute to each victims of the virus and those that are battling it on the entrance traces.
The Snowbirds, very like the US Navy’s Blue Angels, usually carry out air exhibits for the general public. But Sunday’s demonstration got here to a tragic finish after a Snowbirds plane crashed in Kamloops.
A Kamloops resident informed CTV community she determined to go exterior to watch the plane proper earlier than the crash.
“Just as I’m walking outside we hear this huge ‘boom’ and we come out and we just look down the street and there’s just this big, huge thing of flames and smoke,” the resident stated. “It was quite emotional, quite scary. I was shaking.”
Capt. Jennifer Casey, who was recognized because the one deceased sufferer, was the group’s public affairs officer, the National Defence Canadian Armed Forces stated in a information launch.
She joined the Snowbirds in November 2018, her biography says.
Capt. Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the plane, was injured in the crash and is being handled for his accidents, the Canadian Armed Forces stated.
Authorities have kicked off an investigation into what could have triggered the crash. The army indicated they’re additionally sending an investigation group to Kamloops, the town’s mayor, Ken Christian, stated.
In the meantime, he stated the Snowbirds have been grounded in Kamloops.
Operation INSPIRATION
The cross-country tour started on May 2, in accordance to a assertion posted on the group’s web site late April.
“For the past two weeks, the Snowbirds have been flying across the country to lift up Canadians during these difficult times. Every day, they represent the very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication. Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud,” he stated.
“Our thoughts are with the families of Captain Casey and Captain MacDougall, as well as the entire Canadian Forces Snowbirds team, as they grieve this terrible loss,” the prime minister added.
CNN’s Hollie Silverman, Deanna Hackney, Dakin Andone, Paula Newton, Amir Vera and Laura James contributed to this report.