Canadian Snowbirds aircraft crashes into home in British Columbia, killing one – Armenian News

At the very least one individual was eliminated as well as one more seriously hurt Sunday when a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft collapsed in Kamloops, British Columbia, CNN records, mentioning the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries,” the RCAF claimed on Twitter, including that even more details would certainly be readily available soon.

Capt Jennifer Casey was recognized as the departed target. She was the group’s public events police officer, according to a news release from the National Defence Canadian Armed Forces.

Casey was from Halifax, Nova Scotia, as well as signed up with the Canadian Armed Forces in August 2014 as a straight entrance police officer, according to her RCAF bio. Prior to that, she had actually been a program radio press reporter, support as well as manufacturer in Halifax, Nova Scotia as well as Belleville, Ontario, the bio claimed.

“To the family of Captain Jenn Casey we send our condolences, know that she was an inspiration to many and she will be missed,” claimedGen Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Capt Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the aircraft, was wounded in the accident as well as is being dealt with for his injuries, the Canadian Armed Forces launch claimed.