Canadian ice shelf larger than Manhattan collapses into the sea

This big sheet of ice then wandered into the Arctic Sea, more breaking into 2 big pieces. This whole calving occasion– the clinical term for the breaking of ice pieces off glaciers– was caught by the Copernicus Sentinel satellite.

The piece that broke off was around 80 square kilometers– larger than the 60- square-kilometer Manhattan.

“Above-normal air temperatures, offshore winds and open water in front of the ice shelf are all part of the recipe for ice shelf break up,” according to the Canadian IceService

.

“Due to the presence of pre-existing fractures in the remaining Milne Ice Shelf, there is a potential for further destabilization,” the Water and Ice Research Laboratory (WIRL) stated in a press release on August 7. The ice shelf is still unsteady and more ice breaks are possible in the coming days and weeks, WIRL cautioned.

A research study website on the ice shelf was taken down throughout this collapse. “It is lucky that we were not on the ice shelf when this happened, our camp area and instruments were all destroyed in this event,” stated Derek Mueller, teacher in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at Carleton University in a blog post on August 2. Mueller and his group have actually gone to Milne Ice Shelf many times, however the journey this year was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last recognized epishelf lake in the Arctic might be gone due to the fact that of the ice shelf break. An epishelf lake is a body of freshwater caught by an ice shelf that …

Read The Full Article