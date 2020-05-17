Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet scheduled to honor coronavirus first responders crashes, bursts into flames

The pilot managed to eject from the jet earlier than it crashed and eyewitnesses mentioned they noticed a parachute on the roof with the jet on hearth within the entrance yard of the home, in accordance to stories by CBC News. The group is seen as an equal to the United States’ Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.

British Columbia Minister of Health Adrian Dix mentioned paramedics and air ambulances rushed to the scene and at took at the least one individual to the hospital.

Kamloops Airport’s plane rescue fleet was helping on the crash scene and the Canadian Forces Snowbird’s official Twitter described the incident as “a developing situation.”

CF Snowbirds reported low cloud cowl on Sunday which was “unsafe for flying 9 jets,” hindering the scheduled flyover within the Okanagan space.

“We are going to preposition to Comox to start working our way west,” the CF Snowbirds tweeted.

They later posted: “Don’t worry, the longer term forecast looks better and we plan to be back on our way home to Moose Jaw! Keep watching our page for updates and enjoy your Sunday!”

Just a day earlier than, the jets carried out a flyover in Alberta, however when the plane arrived in Kamloops on Saturday, a Snowbirds pilot mentioned the crew was coping with some “electrical malfunctions,” CBC reported.

Video of two Snowbirds taking off on Sunday confirmed one jet lifting into the sky earlier than plummeting down shortly after takeoff.

