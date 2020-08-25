Canadian, Chinese foreign ministers meet amid tensions over Huawei, detainees By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters China’s State Councillor Wang Yi satisfies Canada’s FM Francois-Philippe Champagne in Rome



ROME (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of Canada and China satisfied in Rome on Tuesday to go over a bilateral relationship that has actually soured over diplomatic and trade tensions, a Reuters eyewitness stated.

Canada’s Francois-Philippe Champagne, in Europe on a main journey, held talks with China’s Wang Yi at a hotel. The 2 males last satisfied in Japan in November 2019.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for us to be talking about a number of issues bilaterally and also multilaterally,” Champagne informed Wang at the start of the conference.

Ties in between the 2 nations weakened in December 2018 after Canadian authorities apprehended Meng Wanzhou, primary monetary officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Soon after, China detained 2 Canadians and charged them with spying. It likewise obstructed imports of some canola seed.

Champagne’s workplace in Ottawa did not instantly react to an ask for remark about the conference.