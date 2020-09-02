Canadian cable firm Cogeco’s top investor opposes $8 billion bid from Altice USA By Reuters

© Reuters.



By Munsif Vengattil and Moira Warburton

(Reuters) – Altice USA Inc ‘s (N:) bid on Wednesday to snap up the U.S. assets of Cogeco Inc (TO:) and sell the rest to Rogers (NYSE:) Communications Inc (TO:) is facing resistance from the Canadian cable company’s top investor.

Cogeco said Gestion Audem Inc, which holds a majority voting share in the company, has opposed Altice’s all-cash offer of C$10.3 billion ($7.9 billion). The bid will be reviewed by the board on Wednesday.

Rogers, which owns about 41% of the subordinate voting shares in Cogeco, said buying the company’s Canadian assets will help it expand services to 1.8 million homes and businesses in the country.

Cogeco shares jumped as much as 33% before paring gains to trade up 16%. Altice USA rose 3%, while Rogers climbed 4.4%.

It would be the biggest Canadian telecoms merger deal since BCE Inc (TO:) completed the spinoff of its stake in Nortel Networks in a transaction valued at C$88.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

As part of the offer, Altice said it has valued Cogeco’s U.S. assets, Atlantic Broadband, the country’s ninth largest cable operator, at about C$4.8 billion.

The proposed deal “fills in holes in the Rogers network and helps pull together the Cogeco…