Canada’s Last Intact Ice Shelf Just Collapsed, Forming a Manhattan-Sized Iceberg

An enormous piece of Canada’s last totally intact ice shelf, some 4,000 years of ages, has actually broken off, decreasing the shelf by over half, researchers reported last Sunday After separating from the shelf, the piece split in 2, forming an iceberg practically the size of Manhattan.

Climate change most likely sustained the collapse of the shelf, scientists stated. This summertime, the area’s temperature level was 9 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 1980 to 2010 average, Luke Copland, a glaciology teacher at the University of Ottawa, told the Associated Press

“Above normal air temperatures, offshore winds, and open water in front of the ice shelf are all part of the recipe for ice shelf break up,” the Canadian Ice Service said on Twitter

A research study camp was lost when the shelf disintegrated, as was the Northern Hemisphere’s last known epishelf, a sort of freshwater lake, flanked by ice, that sits on top of ocean water.

‘Entire cities are that size’

Located on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island, in the Canadian area of Nunavut, the Milne ice shelf most likely collapsed on July 30 or 31, according to ice expert Adrienne White of the Canadian Ice Service.

Satellite images reveals that about 43 percent of the shelf broke off, forming pieces that depended on 260 feet (80 metres) thick.