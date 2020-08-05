Canada’s Barrick Gold considers switching primary stock listing to NYSE: WSJ By Reuters

©Reuters Souvenir baggage tags are shown at a Barrick Gold Corp at the PDAC yearly conference in Toronto



(Reuters) – Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp (TO:-RRB- is weighing moving its primary listing from Toronto to New York, the business’s president stated, an action that would damage its standard links to Canada, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Mark Bristow stated the business was discussing a relocation to the New York Stock Exchange, however included there were no existing strategies to do so, according to the WSJ report.

Strong bullion rates have actually enhanced Barrick Gold’s shares about 65% greater this year, taking its market capital to C$7061 billion ($5317 billion). It trades on NYSE with the sign GOLD.

Barrick did not instantly react to Reuters’ ask for a remark.