Canada’s Auger-Aliassime pleased with increased diversity By Reuters

New York City (Reuters) – Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime enjoys to see gamers from various ethnic cultures and backgrounds reach the latter phases of huge competitions however states authorities can do much more to motivate diversity in expert tennis.

Auger-Aliassime, whose dad was from Togo in West Africa, advanced to a Grand Slam 4th round for the very first time on Saturday with a 6-1 6-0 6-4 success over France’s Corentin Moutet at the U.S. Open.

While the success accomplished an individual turning point, Auger-Aliassime stated he likewise felt a duty to be a good example for the little however growing varieties of gamers of colour in the video game.

“Seeing players from different ethnicities, different backgrounds reaching later stages of tournaments like these, I think it’s a really good example for the people watching us,” Auger-Aliassime informed press reporters.

“I was thinking today that you want to send out a good message. You hope that you’re leading by example, that kids, in you, they see belief, that you can reach that whatever city, country you come from, whatever neighbourhood you come from.”

Auger-Aliassime stated he was fortunate to mature in a “melting pot” of cultures in Quebec and among the advantages of the worldwide tennis trips was that …