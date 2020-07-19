Canada tour bus crash leaves three dead

Dave McKenna, president of the Banff Jasper Collection, told CNN an off-road ice explorer was in an accident on the way to the Athabasca Glacier on Saturday around 2 p.m. MT (4 p.m. ET).

The Athabasca Glacier is on the Columbia Icefield, in the Canadian Rockies, about three and a half hours northwest of Calgary.

“I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as well as extend our utmost sympathy to those who were injured in yesterday’s accident,” McKenna said within an emailed statement.

Patients in critical condition