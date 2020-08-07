Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on C$3.6 billion worth of U.S. goods By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland goes to a press conference as efforts continue to assistance slow the spread of coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Ottawa



By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will slap retaliatory tariffs on C$3.6 billion ($ 2.7 billion) worth of U.S. aluminum items after the United States stated it would impose punitive steps on Canadian aluminum imports, a senior authorities stated on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland informed a press conference the countermeasures would be put in location bySept 16 to enable assessments with market.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum items to safeguard U.S. market from a “surge” in imports. Canada rejects any impropriety.

“A trade dispute is the last thing anyone needs – it will only hurt an economic recovery on both sides of the border. However, this is what the U.S. administration has chosen to do,”

stated Freeland.

“We do not escalate and we do not back down,” she stated later on, explaining the U.S. choice as unfair and ridiculous.

The Canadian list of goods that may be subject to tariffs consist of aluminum bars, plates, home posts, fridges, …