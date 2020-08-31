Canada to buy millions of doses of Novavax and Johnson & Johnson’s potential coronavirus vaccines By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A little bottle identified with a “Vaccine” sticker label stands near a medical syringe in front of showed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration



OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada reached a contract in concept on Monday with both Novavax (NASDAQ:-RRB- Inc and Johnson & Johnson for millions of doses of their speculative coronavirus vaccines, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated.

Canada’s 2 arrangements follow different handle Pfizer Inc (NYSE:-RRB- and Moderna (NASDAQ:-RRB- Inc revealed weeks earlier, and are the most recent example of nations hurrying to safe and secure gain access toto vaccines

Last week, Canada’s National Research Council stated it had actually ended its collaboration on a coronavirus vaccine with China’s CanSino Biologics since the business did not have the authority to ship the vaccine.

Novavax stated it anticipates to complete an advance purchase contract to supply doses of the vaccine, starting as early as the 2nd quarter of next year.

Novavax has actually concurred to supply up to 76 million doses of its speculative vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson will provide up to 38 million doses of its vaccine prospect.

Both arrangements are subject to the vaccines getting licenses from Health Canada, the business stated.

