Canada statue of John A MacDonald toppled by activists in Montreal



Montreal’s downtown statue of Sir John A MacDonald was likewise beheaded in 1992





Activists in Montreal have actually taken down a statue of Canada’s very first prime minister Sir John A MacDonald, who was connected to terrible policies that eliminated numerous native individuals in the late 19th Century.

Video caught the minute the statue’s head flew off and bounced on the pavement close by.

Quebec’s head of federal government condemned it as “unacceptable”.

“Destroying parts of our history is not the solution,” stated Fran çois Legault.

No arrests have actually been made, according to Canadian broadcaster CBC.

MacDonald was prime minister of Canada for 19 years in the 1860s-1890s and is kept in mind for his nation-building policies however he likewise produced the property schools system.

For more than a century the system by force eliminated a minimum of 150,000 native kids from their houses and sent them to state-funded …