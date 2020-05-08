Canada started clinical treatment with bio-tech plasma to fight against covid-19 – Trudeau hopes for best!

Canada, March 29, around 12 hematologists, and scientists decided over a Zoom conference on how to move forward in fighting COVID-19. The blood transfusion experts plan to start the biggest trial to find a cure for COVID-19 by using plasma from the individuals who beat the virus. A thousand patients, forty Canadian hospitals, and the doctors from the University of Ottawa, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, McMaster, University of Montreal, and others are involved in the study. Convalescent plasma, the fluid in the blood-filled with antibodies, found in the body of patients after recovering from the virus will be injected into those patients who are still infected with COVID-19. The method has already been tested in China, the USA, South Korea, and Singapore. Sometimes, methods used against malaria are also used to fight with COVID-19. Plasma extracted from the recovered patients will be tested for the number of antibodies and if found useful, the doctors will send it to be injected into the body of patients who are still suffering from the virus. “The theory is that people who have recovered from COVID infection may have antibodies to fight the virus,” says the lead researcher, Dr. Donald Arnold, a hematologist at McMaster University. The body cannot produce antibodies at the early stages of the disease. Canadian Blood Services and Héma-Québec will be in charge of blood donation management. However, there is a risk that this method will not be successful and will result in wasting precious resources and time. All patients who need to be ventilated will be able to take part in the trial. By April 1 almost all the hospitals across Canada became participants of the trials. Working out a plan like this would take half a year to a year in other circumstances.

Canada’s economy is standing still

Although there is a big lockdown in the world, Canada's economy is standing still. Focusing on the digital economy is riping the fruit. Experts believe that economy will get a hit but it could be the lowest number among the top ten economies. Canada became the 10th economy in the world in 2019 after two years of failing. Trudeau's country did better than South Korea and Prime minister wants to stay in the top ten economies for many years. What could be the secret weapon of Trudeau's team during the pandemic recession? Digital economy. Justin Trudeau's team took power in 2016 and since then they are doing everything for the better digital economy. Trudeau believes that Canada will dominate the world's digital economy in the next decade. Canada's government created the roadmap and they started implementing the first cycle. Cryptocurrency is on the rise and Billionaires like Mark Cuban and Bill Gates believe that Bitcoin and another crypto could be the future of paper money. Companies like Shopify (Canadian Start-up) used this advantage and have grown exponentially in the last two years. Digital companies have contributed billions of dollars more than experts were expecting in the last two years. Trudeau's team is starting the second cycle from 2020 and it will focus on 5G that could be another game-changer for the country's economy. Huawei is trying hard to get a chance for the government to take care of Canada's 5G industry but officials are still quiet. Experts believe that Canada's economy would be strongest on a global scale after the covid pandemic is over.

Canada Confirms More Than 60 000 Cases of COVID-19

On May 2nd, after the announcement of over 401 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. In the mid of March, Canada had over 10,000 infected patients, the number is at 63,400 now. The rise in the number is drastic. Confirming the numbers on April 2nd, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer said: “These represent infections from previous exposures and not what is happening right now necessarily, So even if you’re not hearing of cases in your community, it doesn’t mean there is no risk of exposure. We must all consider that anyone could be infected and keeping our two-meter distance is the safest bet.”

Retirement homes and correctional facilities along with indigenous communities are under the biggest threat of the outbreak because people live in close proximity to each other. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, 64% of infected people got the virus despite not having traveled or been close to an infected person. In a situation like this, it is hard to track infected people because some carriers of the virus are asymptomatic. 36% of cases are people infected from outside the country or people exposed to someone returning from outside the country. How the situation will unfold will probably vary greatly from province to province because Canada is a big country. Of course, not everybody will be infected and to prevent as many people as possible from getting COVID-19 everybody should stay home, keep themselves from traveling and keep a social distance.