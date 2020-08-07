Canada slaps retaliatory tariffs on US aluminium goods



The US might reimpose tariffs on Canadianaluminium





Canada has actually revealed a C$ 3.6 bn ($ 2.7 bn, ₤ 2.1 bn) tariff on US aluminium items a day after US President Donald Trump enforced a 10% tariff on some Canadian aluminium items.

Canada and the US reached an offer in 2015 to raise tariffs on steel and aluminium imports that had actually been enforced on premises of “national security”.

Mr Trump reestablished them on Thursday to secure the US market.

Friday’s retaliatory tariffs by Canada will enter into result on 16 September.

The countermeasure was revealed after deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland formerly assured a “dollar-for-dollar” battle.

“At a time when we are fighting a global pandemic… a trade dispute is the last thing anyone needs – it will only hurt the economic recovery on both sides of the border,” she stated in a press conference.

Ms Freeland called the US tariffs “ludicrous” and rejected Canadian aluminium is a risk to US nationwide security.

“Any American who purchases a can of beer or a soda or a.