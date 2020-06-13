Canada shocked over police video of indigenous chief’s violent arrest

After initially saying she “can’t say for sure” whether systemic racism is just a problem with the police, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki on Friday said “systemic racism is part of every institution, the RCMP included,” the BBC reported.

PROTESTS SPARKED BY GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH GET ACTIVE SUPPORT FROM ACROSS THE WORLD

“Throughout our history and today, we have not always treated racialized and Indigenous people fairly,” Lucki said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an unbiased investigation of Adam’s arrest. The RCMP has called the officer’s actions “reasonable.”

The 12-minute police video shows the officer charging Adam with his arm and elbow up as he tackles him to the ground. It also shows the officer punching him in the top.

NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL BACKS PROPOSAL TO SLASH $1 BILLION FROM NYPD BUDGET

Trudeau called the video “shocking.”

“I have serious questions in what happened,” he said. “The independent investigation must be transparent and be carried out so that we get answers. At the same time, though, we also know that this is not an isolated incident. Far too many black Canadians and indigenous people do not feel safe around police. It’s unacceptable. And as governments, we have to change that.”

Photos show Adam was left bloodied together with his face distended. Alberta’s police watchdog agency is investigating. Police charged Adam with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said the police dash cam video was released publicly as part of a court application to have criminal charges against Adam removed.

In calling for an unbiased probe, Trudeau said, “We have all now seen the shocking video of Chief Adam’s arrest and we must get to the bottom of this.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The BBC reported that a week ago, the prime minister marched in a Black Lives Matter protest and has said Canada features a problem with systemic racism “in all our institutions, including in all our police forces, including in the RCMP.”

The Associated Press contributed to the report.