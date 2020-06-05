Canada police under scrutiny after two women die after encounters with officers | World news

Police in Canada are dealing with rising scrutiny after two women – each members of ethnic minorities and each struggling psychological well being issues – died following encounters with officers.

The deaths come as tens of hundreds of individuals have taken to the streets within the US in protest over police violence towards racial minorities, prompted by the police killing of George Floyd.

Justin Trudeau stated on Thursday that his nation was watching occasions within the US with “horror” however added: “We know we have an awful lot of work to do here in Canada. As a government, we have taken steps towards that, but … there is much more to do.”

The scale of that problem has been made clear this week by a string of incidents which have raised questions over Canadian’s regulation enforcement officers’ capability to de-escalate tense conditions – a lot of which disproportionately contain individuals who belong to ethnic minorities or endure psychological well being points – or each.

Regis Korchinski-Paquet, 29 an Afro-Indigenous girl dwelling in Toronto, died on 27 May after her mom referred to as the police pleading for her to be taken to a psychological well being facility after they’d had an argument.

Some time after, 5 officers arrived on the household’s 24th-floor condo, Korchinski-Paquet fell to her dying from the balcony.

Police haven’t launched particulars of the incident, pending an oversight investigation, and particulars of the incident stay murky, however Korchinski-Paquet’s household have stated they imagine she would nonetheless be alive had the police intervened in a different way.

On Thursday morning, police in Edmundston, New Brunswick responded to a psychological well being name involving a Chantel Moore, a 26-year previous Indigenous girl.

Police stated that when an officer arrived, he was attacked by a lady with a knife, and “had no choice but to defend himself” – capturing her repeatedly.









Protesters present solidarity with the US in demonstrating towards George Floyd’s dying. Photograph: David Tesinsky/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock



The untimely deaths of the two women, each apparently throughout psychological well being crises, have targeted a highlight on police coaching to securely de-escalate tense conditions.

“For generations, we’ve basically asked the police to do more and more,” stated Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, a sociology professor on the University of Toronto who makes a speciality of policing and social inequality. “We now have the police performing functions that other social institutions or organizations could be handling more effectively. And I think mental health is a key one of those.”

Much of the tradition and coaching for police officers is a supply of the issue, say criminologists.

“Police are trained to respond to complex social situations with force,” stated Alexander McClelland, an activist and post-graduate researcher on the University of Ottawa. “And the idea of applying violence in a complex social situation and expecting a nonviolent outcome is very confusing. It’s not logical. Policing just adds more to the crisis.”

As nicely because the two deaths, different latest examples of obvious police abuse have been reported, together with an officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police who hit an Inuk man with a police automobile and the case of a Covid-positive homeless girl with psychological well being points who was detained in Toronto by six police officers.

Such incidents have fueled rising calls to divert the billions of {dollars} of police funding to preventive and responsive social applications.

According to estimates, Canadian taxpayers pay $15.1bn CAD on police providers throughout the nation, together with $1bn CAD on police in Toronto.

“I think we could spend that money and much more imaginative ways, including having mental health supports become first responders instead of police,” stated McClelland. “Why do you need someone with a gun to respond to a public health crisis unless you’re assuming that person will use the gun at some point?”

Victims of such encounters are overwhelmingly more likely to be members of racial minorities. In Toronto, black residents are 20 instances extra more likely to be shot lifeless by police.

Toronto police have pledged to enhance coaching for de-escalation and the usage of physique cameras and the mayor has admitted there’s systematic racism inside the metropolis. But specialists argue that police officers are sometimes not the suitable folks to deal with such conditions.

“The police are here to deal with issues related to crime disorder to promote public order and public safety,” stated Owusu-Bempah. “But we really need more robust services to deal with people who are suffering from mental health crises. Prevention would be much better.”