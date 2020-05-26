Canada police arrest 20 and bring hundreds of charges in violent tow truck turf wars | Canada

Police in Canada have arrested 20 individuals and introduced hundreds of charges – together with first-degree homicide – in their newest try to disrupt violent turf wars between rival tow-truck operators.

York regional police, which oversees a area north of Toronto, introduced the arrests on Tuesday as half of an investigation dubbed Project Platinum.

“We allege that the competition for control of the tow market has resulted in murders, attempted murders, shootings, assaults, arsons, threats and property damage,” stated the superintendent, Mike Slack, in a video saying the arrests.

In current months, issues have mounted that the tow truck trade in the better Toronto space has change into a hotbed for organized crime trying to revenue from lax regulation.

As half of their investigation, police say a quantity of towing corporations colluded with restore retailers, physiotherapy clinics and automotive rental corporations to “grossly inflate” payments, with every group taking a slice of the illicit income. They additionally allege that corporations had been “deliberately causing collisions” in order to generate income.

Project Platinum started in February as a joint operation between a quantity of Ontario police forces and the Canada income company, and has resulted in the seizure of money, fentanyl, cocaine, all totalling $1.5m CAD. Police additionally confiscated 40 firearms, together with handguns, rifles, shotguns – and a machine gun – in their try to dismantle 4 felony organizations.

Project Platinum additionally produced two first-degree homicide charges in the demise of tow truck driver Soheil Rafipour, who was shot useless outdoors his dwelling in December 2018.

The raid comes almost a 12 months after one other main police operation focusing on the tow truck trade, dubbed Project Kraken. More than 70 individuals – together with seven drivers – had been charged with offences starting from firearms possession to conspiracy to commit homicide.

In that operation, police recovered Tasers and physique armour, and discovered that quite a few drivers had been armed and “prepared to shoot other tow-truck operators”, Toronto’s police deputy chief James Ramer stated on the time.

Following Tuesday’s raid, Slack stated he expects “the extreme level of violence we have seen in our community” to decrease in the approaching weeks and stated the investigation may produce extra arrests.