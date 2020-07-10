Canada PM candidate will move embassy to Jerusalem if elected – Middle East Monitor

Canadian parliament member seeking to end up being the country’s next prime minister has promised to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if elected.

Erin O’Toole, an associate of Canada’s Conservative Party, claims Canada has “weakened and wavered” its support for Israel under the current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and that he wants to reverse that.

“Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people, and the modern presence there just cements this. The Knesset, the Supreme Court and Foreign Ministry are all in west-Jerusalem,” O’Toole said in a video posted on Facebook.

O’Toole drafted the main Conservative Party position recognising Jerusalem since the capital of Israel.

In addition, that he claims that although that he supports a two-state solution, it shouldn’t prevent Canada “from doing more with our friend and ally, Israel”.

He said: “As prime minister, I will follow through on our policy and move our embassy.”

“Unlike Trudeau, who changes his mind, and views Canada as a neutral country, I don’t waver when it comes to our allies and our values, I will defend our decisions and restore our international reputation.”

“We will restore a proud and strong Canada on the world stage – one that stands with our friends and allies around the world, including our great friend Israel,” he added.

In a post underneath the Facebook video, the PM candidate wrote that he “will actually stand up for Canada’s values and Canada’s allies.”