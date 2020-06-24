Canada open to MLB in Toronto but MLB has not submitted plan

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the state said the us government had not received a proposal from MLB. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly in regards to the matter.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday night it will have a 60-game regular season which will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks. Each team will play 10 games against every one of its four division rivals and four games vs. each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

But there was no announcement of the schedule.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said that he has read an MLB proposal but it “doesn’t mention any such thing about travel to Canada at this time.”

“If there is certainly some interest in that people would have to get a proposal from them, to see how they’d undertake the uniqueness of bringing the team as well as other teams up here to play and how that could work,” Williams said.

Anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must quarantine for 14 days, and the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21.

There has been talk the Blue Jays could play at their training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but the facility was shuttered after one player showed outward indications of possible coronavirus, and herpes upended plans of many clubs to resume training at their Florida facilities due to a growth in cases in their state. Most teams intend to work out in their regular-season ballparks, but where Toronto is going to play remains uncertain.

“The regular-season locale is still a work in progress. That’s all we are able to say currently,” Blue Jays spokesman Richard Griffin said.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said the government has talked to MLB, but any plan to play in Toronto is predicated on a mitigation plan that ensures the safety of Canadians.

“The players have to come together and pose no risk to themselves or the surrounding population,” Tam said. “Everything has to be reviewed. There is strict testing and screening and quarantine requirements. Routine testing is part of the mitigation plan. All that has to be evaluated in real time aswell and the area health authorities have to be comfortable.”

Federal and local health authorities in Canada have approved a plan for the NHL to play in either Toronto, Edmonton, Alberta, or Vancouver, British Columbia, but the plan does not involve travel backwards and forwards between the U.S. and Canada. That decision the other day comes since the NHL enters the higher level stages of selecting its hub cities — almost certainly two — from a listing of seven in the U.S. and three in Canada.