Canada moves on from vaccine partnership with China, blaming it for delaying critical shipment

Canada’s when appealing vaccine partnership with Chinese vaccine maker CanSino seems over.

This week, Canada’s National Research Council (NRC) revealed that it has ended its partnership with CanSino due to months of ongoing delays in getting Cansino’s stage I vaccine trialshipment

“It’s evident that the opportunity [with CanSino] is over,” NRC president Iain Stewart informed the Canadian paper the Globe and Mail today.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau originally announced the CanSino partnership on May 16, stating that the Chinese vaccine maker would partner with Canada’s Dalhousie University to carry out the stage I medical trials.

But, over 4 months later on, the products for the vaccine have yet to get here. Health Canada, a federal government company that manages the nation’s health policy, informed Fortune in early August that the shipment had “not yet been approved by Chinese customs.”

As of this week, the shipment still seems captured in customizeds. “Due to the delay in the shipment of the vaccine doses to Canada, the NRC has since moved on to focus our team and facilities on other partners and COVID-19 priorities,” the NRC said in a statement today.

China’s federal government has actually not commented on the shipment, however CanSino creator Yu Xuefeng …

Read The Full Article