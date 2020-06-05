Canada joins Western governments in condemnation of Israel annexation  – Middle East Monitor

Dozens of Canadian politicians have pressured Ottawa to withstand Israel’s deliberate annexation of the West Bank, becoming a member of many of their counterparts in the US, the UK and Europe, in a present of pressure towards Israel’s violation of worldwide regulation.

Four cupboard members from the period of Prime Minister Jean Chrétien are amongst 58 former Canadian diplomats and politicians who added their names to a letter calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his authorities to point out stronger resistance to Israeli annexation of the West Bank, deliberate for July.

Signatories to the letter embody former ambassadors to Israel who served below each liberal and conservative governments, in addition to many different diplomats who represented Canada’s pursuits in the Middle East, Canadian news agency CBC reported on Tuesday.

“We are writing to you as retired Canadian diplomats, proud of Canada’s historical commitment to multilateral institutions and its reputation for supporting the rule of law,” the letter begins.

In their condemnation of the Israeli plan, they said: “In the coming weeks a significant amount of land that Canada, and the international community, recognise as occupied Palestinian territory” shall be annexed.

“Territorial conquest and annexation are notorious for contributing to fateful results: war, political instability, economic ruin, systematic discrimination and human suffering,” the letter went on to specific.

Warning towards additional annexation of Palestinian territory, a consultant of the Trudeau authorities disclosed: “Canada is very concerned that Israel moving forward with unilateral annexation would be damaging to peace negotiations and contrary to international law.”

“This could lead to further insecurity for Israelis and Palestinians at a critical time for peace and stability in the region.”

In an obvious sign to the signatories, Prime Minister Trudeau waded into the row to denounce Israel. “I’ve been very direct with the Israeli leaders,” Trudeau said, explaining that he had expressed Canada’s disagreement over the proposed annexation on to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz.

“We deplore such actions, which are going to delay any prospect of lasting peace in the Middle East,” Trudeau continued.

Canada now joins a string of governments and senior politicians internationally to sentence Israel over its plans to increase its colonisation of Palestine. In May, the UK confirmed that it’ll not again Israeli annexation plans. In the identical month, France pushed for a more durable European Union response towards Israel. Angry members of the British House of Lords urged Number Ten to cease granting the Zionist state preferential entry to British markets.

In the US, 32 main US overseas coverage professionals, together with former ambassadors to Tel Aviv, pressed for democratic leaders to undertake a pro-Palestinian platform. They had been adopted by some 51 anti-war teams, together with a suppose tank backed by George Soros and Charles Koch, who urged US presidential hopeful Joe Biden to leverage the US’ annual $3.eight billion assist to Israel to stress the Zionist state to abide by UN Security Resolutions and worldwide regulation.