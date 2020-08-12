Canada housing agency urges lenders to avoid risky borrowers By Reuters

©Reuters The downtown horizon and CN Tower are seen past the eastern waterside location of Toronto



By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO (Reuters) – The head of Canada’s home mortgage agency prompted lenders to avoid offering mortgage to riskier borrowers guaranteed by its personal competitors alerting that extreme family loaning will make the “pain of the deferred COVID-19 economic adjustment worse.”

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) has actually lost home mortgage insurance coverage market share to personal insurance companies after the government-backed agency tightened up underwriting requirements from July 1 as it anticipated house cost decreases of as much as 18% over the next 12 months.

“While we would prefer our competitors followed our lead for the good of our economy, they nevertheless remain free to offer insurance for those whom we would not,” CMHC Chief Executive Evan Siddall stated in the letter to lenders datedAug 10 and revealed on Wednesday.

Siddall stated the CMHC is approaching the minimum level it requires to secure the home mortgage market throughout crises, and prompted banks to aid secure versus additional disintegration.

“Our ability to respond effectively in a crisis will be weakened if our market share deteriorates significantly further,” Siddall included.

Canadian house rates held up through the …