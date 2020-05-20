Canada Fines Facebook Over Misleading Privacy Claims

Facebook has agreed to pay a CAD 9 million (roughly Rs. 48.89 crores) high quality for making false or deceptive claims about its privateness settings, Canada’s competitors watchdog introduced Tuesday.

An investigation of the social media community’s practices from 2012 to 2018 discovered that the corporate gave Canadians the impression that customers may management who noticed their private data on Facebook and Messenger.

But it allowed their information to be shared with third celebration builders, the Competition Bureau mentioned in a statement.

“Canadians expect and deserve truth from businesses in the digital economy, and claims about privacy are no exception,” mentioned competitors commissioner Matthew Boswell.

He famous that Facebook had vowed publicly to cease the follow in 2015 however continued to permit third-party entry to its customers messages and posts till 2018.

As a part of the settlement, Facebook has agreed to not make false or deceptive representations concerning the disclosure of non-public data, and pay the Competition Bureau’s CAD 500,000 (roughly Rs. 2.71 crores) investigation prices.

The firm has about 24 million customers in Canada.

In February, Canada’s privateness commissioner took Facebook to courtroom for violating privateness legal guidelines. The firm has known as it overreach and has requested a decide to quash the case.