Canada Covid-19: 30 cases have been linked to a karaoke bar

The validated cases are all linked to Bar Le Kirouac in Quebec City, the Regional Public Health Department of Quebec’s capital area (CIUSSS) revealed Tuesday.

“We are in the process of figuring out with public security whether this is a criminal matter,” Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub é stated throughout a interview Tuesday, keeping in mind that Quebec is thinking about fines in the event.

“People have a responsibility. They know the rules very well. These people just didn’t play by the rules,” Minister Dub é stated.

“We are talking about karaoke, where people who think that because they are with friends they know well, that they can relax, take off the mask, pass the microphone, get close to each other to sing together,” the minister included. “These are enjoyable things, but we can’t do that anymore.”