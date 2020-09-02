Canada Covid-19: 30 cases have been linked to a karaoke bar

By
Jackson Delong
-

The validated cases are all linked to Bar Le Kirouac in Quebec City, the Regional Public Health Department of Quebec’s capital area (CIUSSS) revealed Tuesday.

“We are in the process of figuring out with public security whether this is a criminal matter,” Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub é stated throughout a interview Tuesday, keeping in mind that Quebec is thinking about fines in the event.

“People have a responsibility. They know the rules very well. These people just didn’t play by the rules,” Minister Dub é stated.

“We are talking about karaoke, where people who think that because they are with friends they know well, that they can relax, take off the mask, pass the microphone, get close to each other to sing together,” the minister included. “These are enjoyable things, but we can’t do that anymore.”

In a series of posts on the bar’s Facebook page, owners validated that they would be closing the bar till September 9 and finishing a number of disinfections after a number of team member had actually checked favorable. They motivated anybody who might have gone to to get checked.
There have been a overall of 129,425 validated cases of Covid -19 in Canada, according to the country’s website.

The Province of Quebec, for which Quebec City is the capital, represent almost half of all the cases in the nation, with 62,614 overall cases, the site reveals.

An overall of 5,762 people have died from the infection in the province, according to a scenario upgrade published Monday.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR