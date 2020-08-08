Canada brewery apologises for ‘Huruhuru’ Maori beer name



A Canadian brewery has actually apologised for unintentionally calling among its beers after a Maori word that is typically utilized to imply pubic hair.

Hell’s Basement Brewery in Alberta stated it launched its Huruhuru pale ale 2 years earlier, believing it indicated “feather”.

But Maori TELEVISION character Te Hamua Nikora explained the typical analysis of the word in a Facebook video.

The brewery’s creator stated the item would now be rebranded.

“We acknowledge that we did not consider the commonplace use of the term huruhuru as a reference to pubic hair, and that consultation with a Maori representative would have been a better reference than online dictionaries,” Mike Patriquin informed Canadian network CBC.

“We wish to make especially clear that it was not our intent to infringe upon, appropriate, or offend the Maori culture or people in any way; to those who feel disrespected, we apologise.”

Mr Nikora likewise criticised a leather shop in …