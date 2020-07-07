Can you fly to Sydney to Melbourne? What the NSW and Victorian border closure means for you

The closure of the Victoria and New South Wales border has led to confusion over what it means for individuals who already held journey plans or reside shut to the fringe of the two states.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian introduced the strict closure on Monday morning in a bid to cease the second wave of COVID-19 spreading from Victoria into her state.

A complete of 1,000 cops and defence personnel will patrol the border to examine all automobiles crossing between the states.

The closure – the first in 100 years – is especially important for a number of causes.

Firstly, the Melbourne to Sydney flight route is the second most travelled in the world and secondly, the reality border cities Albury and Wodonga function as a neighborhood.

A allow system offering exemptions to permit folks throughout the border will likely be put in place, however the hastiness with which Premier Berejiklian carried out the shutdown means they can’t but be accessed – leaving many stranded and uncertain what to do.

NSW residents coming back from a Melbourne hotspot have been already required to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

But from Wednesday this may now apply to anybody coming back from Victoria. Only NSW residents returning residence or Victorians with an exemption can cross the border.

Thousands of determined passengers booked tickets into and out of Melbourne forward of the midnight deadline.

Australia’s main airways will nonetheless run flights into Victoria, however at a lowered charge.

‘Qantas and Jetstar are considerably decreasing flights to and from Melbourne following the choice to shut the New South Wales border,’ an announcement from the sister corporations stated.

‘We’ll proceed to function restricted flights for important journey solely.’

Embattled airline Virgin will likely be flying only one airplane between the capital cities each day.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian beforehand criticised the premiers of different states for their refusal to open up their borders when the COVID-19 menace started to diminish.

But she stated on Monday that this example with Victoria is totally different due to a excessive charge of community-based transmissions.

Ms Berejiklian reiterated that she hoped the border closure can be temporary.

‘As I’ve stated earlier than, it’s in our nationwide curiosity for borders to be open,’ she stated.

CAN YOU STILL TRAVEL BETWEEN VICTORIA & NEW SOUTH WALES? CAN YOU STILL TRAVEL ACROSS THE NSW AND VICTORIAN BORDER? – Yes, however solely with an exemption. An on-line utility have to be crammed out on the Service NSW web site. It is assumed they are going to be out there from Wednesday. – Exemptions will likely be prioritised for work, well being, faculty and private causes. ARE FLIGHTS STILL RUNNING BETWEEN MELBOURNE AND SYDNEY? – All main airways are nonetheless working flights, however at a vastly lowered charge. WILL ALL TRAVELLERS ENTERING NSW BE QUARANTINING FOR 14 DAYS? – NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller stated all returning travellers into NSW will likely be required to self-isolate of their houses for 14 days. – There will likely be exemptions for folks dwelling in the Albury and Wodonga space, who repeatedly cross the border for work or household purpose. Those exemptions will likely be handled on a case-by-case foundation and individually assessed. HOW LONG WILL THE BORDER CLOSURE LAST? – Gladys Berejiklian refused to put a timeframe on the border closure, noting the state of affairs with COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria continues to be fluid. – Daniel Andrews returned Melbourne to lockdown for six weeks on Tuesday afternoon, with it unlikely the borders will likely be reopened till these restrictions are lifted.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews returned Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, to the north of the metropolis, to stage three lockdown on Tuesday

A complete of 1,000 cops and defence personnel will patrol the border to examine all automobiles crossing between the states. Sydney cops started flying south on Tuesday afternoon

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard admitted the choice was made with the view it’s unlikely to be the final spike in COVID-19 instances in Victoria.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 8,586 New South Wales: 3,429 Victoria: 2,660 Queensland: 1,067 Western Australia: 621 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 108 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 8,586 DEATHS: 106

‘We should stay versatile all through this ongoing pandemic and regulate our methods as the menace grows and recedes,’

‘This will not be the first spike and it’s unlikely to be the final.’

More than 350 defence personnell and 650 cops will arrive at the NSW and Victoria border in the coming days.

They will patrol not solely main freeways but in addition small roads, bridges and even be on the lookout for folks attempting to swim throughout the Murray River.

‘We know there are 4 highway crossings, 33 bridges, two waterway crossings and a number of smaller roads,’ Commissioner Fuller stated.

‘The process will not be misplaced on me, when it comes to the enormity of the logistics.’

Anyone caught transferring between the states with out an exemption will face fines of up to $1000 and even six months jail.