‘Can we not all agree that no child should be going to bed hungry?’

To all MP’s in Parliament,

On a week that would have opened Uefa Euro 20, I needed to reflect back to May 27, 2016, when I stood in the middle of the Stadium of Light in Sunderland having just broken the record for the youngest player to score in his first senior international match. I watched the crowds waving their flags and fist-pumping the three lions on their shirts and I was overrun with pride not just for myself, however for all of these who had helped me reach this moment and achieve my dream of playing for the England national team.

Understand: minus the kindness and generosity of the community I had around me, there wouldn’t be the Marcus Rashford you see today: a 22-year-old black man lucky enough to make a career playing a casino game I love.

My story to arrive here is all-too-familiar for families in England: my mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good dinner on the table. But it was not enough. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked.

As a household, we relied on morning meal clubs, free school meals, and the sort actions of neighbours and coaches. Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very clearly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners each year. It’s only now that I really comprehend the enormous sacrifice my mum produced in sending me away to live in digs aged 11, a decision no mother would ever make lightly.

This summer should have already been filled with pride once more, parents and young ones waving their flags for Euro 2020 but, in fact, Wembley Stadium could be filled a lot more than twice with children that have had to skip meals during lockdown due to their families not being able to access food (200,000 young ones according to Food Foundation estimates).

As their stomachs grumble, I wonder if those 200,000 children will ever be proud enough of these country to pull on the England national team shirt 1 day and sing the national anthem from the stands.

Ten years ago, I might have been one particular children, and also you would never have heard my voice and seen my determination to become area of the solution.

As a lot of you know, as lockdown hit and schools were temporarily closed, I partnered with food distribution charity FareShare to help cover a few of the free school meal deficit. Whilst the campaign is distributing 3 million meals a week to those most vulnerable throughout the UK, I recognise it’s just not enough.

This is not about politics; this really is about humanity. Looking at ourselves in the mirror and feeling like we did every thing we could to protect those who can’t, for whatever reason or circumstance, protect themselves. Political affiliations aside, can we not all agree that no child should be going to bed hungry?

Food poverty in England is just a pandemic that could span generations if we don’t course correct now. Whilst 1.3 million young ones in England are registered for free school meals, one quarter of the children have not been given any support because the school closures were ordered.

We rely on parents, many of whom have seen their jobs evaporate due to Covid-19, to play substitute teacher throughout lockdown, hoping that their children are going to be focused enough to learn, with only a small percentage of these nutritional needs met during this time period.

This is a system failure and without education, we’re encouraging this cycle of hardship to carry on. To put this pandemic in to perspective, from 2018-2019, nine out of 30 children in virtually any given class room were surviving in poverty in the united kingdom. This figure is expected to rise by one more 1 million by 2022. In England today, 45 per cent of children in black and minority ethnic groups are now actually in poverty. This is England in 2020…

I am asking you to listen to their parent’s stories when i have received 1000s of insights from people struggling. I have listened when fathers have explained they are experiencing depression, unable to sleep, worried sick about how exactly they are going to support their families having lost their jobs unexpectedly, headteachers who’re personally since the cost of food packages for their susceptible families following the school debit card has been maxed out; mothers who can’t cover the price of increased electricity and food bills throughout the lockdown, and parents who’re sacrificing their very own meals for his or her children. In 2020, it shouldn’t be a case of 1 or one other.

I’ve read tweets over the last little while where some have placed blame on parents for having young ones they ‘can’t afford’. That same finger could have been pointed at my mum, yet I grew up in a loving and caring environment. The man you see stood in front of you today is just a product of her love and care. I have friends who are from middle class backgrounds who have never experienced a small % of the love I’ve gotten from my mum: a single parent who would sacrifice everything she had for the happiness. They are the kind of parents we are talking about. Parents who work every hour of the afternoon for minimum wage, a lot of them working in hospitality, a sector which has been locked down for months.

During this pandemic, people are existing on a knife’s edge: one missed bill is having a spiral effect, the anxiety and stress of once you know that poverty is the main driver of children winding up in care, a system that is designed to fail low income families. Do you realize how much courage it takes for a grown man to say, ‘I can’t cope’ or ‘I can’t support my family’? Men, women, caregivers, are calling out for our help and we aren’t listening.

I also received a tweet from an MP who told me ‘this is why there is a benefit system’. Rest assured, I am fully aware of the Universal Credit scheme and I am fully aware that the majority of families applying are experiencing five-week delays. Universal Credit is just not a short-term solution. I also know from talking to people that there is a two child per family limit, meaning somebody like my mum would only have already been able to cover the price of two of her five children.

In April 2020, 2.1 million people claimed unemployment-related benefits. This can be an increase of 850,000 just since March 2020. As we approach the finish of the furlough scheme and a period of time of mass unemployment, the issue of child poverty is just going to get worse.

Parents like mine would depend on kids’ clubs within the summer break, providing a safe space and a minumum of one meal, whilst they work. Today, parents do not have this as an option. If up against unemployment, parents like mine would have already been down at the job centre first thing Monday morning to find any work that enables them to support their families. Today, there are no jobs.

As a black man from a low-income family in Wythenshawe, Manchester, I could have been just another statistic. Instead, due to the selfless actions of my mum, my children, my neighbours, and my coaches, the only real stats I’m associated with are goals, appearances and caps. I would be doing myself, my family and my community an injustice if I didn’t stand here today with my voice and my platform and get you for help.

The Government has taken a ‘whatever it takes’ approach to the economy – I’m asking today to extend that same thinking to protecting all susceptible children across England. I encourage you to hear their pleas and find your humanity. Please reconsider your choice to cancel the food voucher scheme within the summer holiday period and guarantee the extension.

This is England in 2020, and also this is an issue that needs urgent assistance. Please, whilst the eyes of the nation are on you, make the U-turn and make protecting the lives of some of our most susceptible a top priority.