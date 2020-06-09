Vietnam is considering an agenda to end the poaching and consumption of the Southeast Asian nation’s wildlife.

The VnExpress news agency reported in mid-March that Prime Minister Nguyen Phuc Xuan had ordered Vietnam’s Agriculture Ministry to “soon” draft a directive to ban these activities and to submit it to the government no later than April 1.

But as Michael Tatarski, a freelance journalist based in Ho Chi Minh City, reported in an article written for environmentally friendly website Mongabay.com in late May, that date has “come and gone” with “no information on the requested ban.”

The wildlife trade in Vietnam is really a lucrative business believed to bring profits totaling at least $1 billion annually.

Vietnam, like neighboring Thailand, can also be a key hub on worldwide wildlife trafficking routes.

Not surprisingly, organized criminal gangs are said to be involved.

The Guardian newspaper said that Prime Minister Phuc’s require a trade ban directive sometimes appears as a victory for animal rights organizations and it has led to hopes that it’ll “lead to clamping down on street-side markets,” which are located across Vietnam, along with to a rise in prosecutions of on line wildlife traders.

According to The Guardian, until recently many Vietnamese wildlife traders have openly advertised on Facebook, showing photos of leopard cats caught in mesh nets and dead pangolins stored in a freezer.

Also shown have been slaughtered macaque monkeys, frozen tiger cubs, butchered bats, and also freshly barbecued wildlife.

The trade pays good enough to draw in a large number of Vietnamese farms, The Guardian said.

Many middle-class Vietnamese consider serving exotic animals at meals as a sign of the status. Some also think that wildlife animal “products” have medicinal benefits, although no scientific evidence is available to guide such beliefs.

Wildlife exports to China and Hong Kong

Many of Vietnam’s wildlife “products,” including among other things, the scales from pangolins, get exported to China also to Hong Kong.

As The Economist magazine explained early last month, “eating pangolins is illegal in China, but putting their scales into medical concoctions is not.”

More than 700 hospitals in China are permitted to prescribe these anteaters’ scales, which they can find from the federal government.

This and the Chinese government’s approval of pangolin farms, The Economist says, provide cover for illegal trading.

Pangolins are found in several Asian countries, including both China and Vietnam. But China’s demand for his or her scales has brought a heavy toll in Vietnam. So pangolins are actually reported to be coming mostly in to China from Africa.

In Vietnam, meanwhile, 14 local companies have recommended a wildlife trading ban in order to prevent the spread of epidemics.

As Tatarski notes, experts believe that the existing coronavirus epidemic began each time a virus jumped from a wild animal to a human at a wet market in Wuhan, China.

China closed its wildlife markets to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Vietnam, meanwhile, has been applauded for successfully containing the coronavirus outbreak.

When it involves enforcement of the law, VnExpress reports that at least one big-time wildlife trader has been caught.

Pham Thi Tuan, 58, was fined 60 million Vietnamese Dong, equal to $2,560 at a trial last December. But prosecutors said the punishment was too lenient and sought a harsher sentence.

In August 2018, Vietnamese police entered Tuan’s house and found “13 endangered King cobras, nearly 300 turtles, and many other species for which she failed to provide any documentation.”

According to VnExpress, it’s illegal to hunt, kill, possess, capture, transport, or trade protected animals In Vietnam, and violators could possibly get up to 15 years in prison.

The problem up until now at the least has been lax implementation of the laws.

One example is the lowly pangolin, which can be now by most estimates considered to be probably the most trafficked mammal in the entire world.

Officials sorting seized pangolin scales at a port in southern Vietnam’s Ba Ria Vung Tau province, May 23, 2019.

Credit: AFP

Pangolins sought for meat and cures

The Vietnamese government passed a law a lot more than two years ago banning the sale of pangolins, but implementation of the law has been weak.

Pangolins, which are anteaters found in both Asia and Africa, have been designated as threatened by the Swiss-based International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“All eight pangolin species are now listed as threatened with extinction, largely because they are being traded to China and Vietnam” said Jonathan Baillie, co-chair of the Pangolin Specialist Group at the IUCN.

Pangolins are much sought after for his or her meat and their scales, which when ground up are considered to remove noxious substances and cure a variety of ailments, including sets from arthritis to cancer.

Users boil the pangolin and take away the scales, then dry and toast them for conventional medical use.

Some users declare that the scales help to treat kidney disorders and palsy as well as skin diseases.

Pangolins sometimes serve because the centerpiece of a Vietnamese banquet.

Paul Mooney, a freelance journalist based in Hanoi, learned from the Vietnamese acquaintance, an innkeeper, that a banquet serving pangolin could cost between five million and 10 million Vietnamese dong.

That’s the same as roughly $215 to $430 dollars, which will be a high price to fund most Vietnamese but affordable for those who host big banquets in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s Caged Black Bears

In early 2018, this commentator wrote that some experts saw headway being made to free caged Asiatic black bears that were getting used for the extraction of bile in several Asian countries.

Some of the bears’ body parts are thought delicacies in Vietnam and elsewhere.

Animals Asia, a Hong Kong-based charity, signed a memorandum with the Vietnamese government on July 17, 2017 to make certain a complete end to bear bile farming by 2020.

This clearly hasn’t happened yet, said The Guardian, which can be known for the investigative reporting on environmental issues.

Until recently at least, Vietnam has scored poorly in protecting wildlife. According to a report compiled by Nguyen Quy for VnExpress, Vietnam has ranked among the worst performing countries in Asia, along side Myanmar, in terms of policies and laws built to protect animals.

An index developed by the international charity World Animal Protection ranks 50 countries around the globe. Vietnam got an “F,” ranking behind India, Malaysia, the Philippines, China, Indonesia, and Japan.

Traffic, a non-profit, UK-based wildlife trade monitoring organization, recently published a report analyzing thousands of successful seizures of trafficked wildlife across 10 nations in Southeast Asia.

The study highlighted the issues which have allowed the illegal trade in wildlife to thrive, including the existence of organized crime networks that move wildlife contraband from country to country.

Other issues include poor conviction rates, inadequate laws, and the poor regulation of markets.

One of the more startling recent findings by experts is the existence of the thriving illegitimate trade in python cases.

Matt McGrath, a good environmental writer for the BASSE CONSOMMATION, reported many years ago which a half mil python cases were being released annually coming from Southeast Asia in the trade well worth $1 billion.

A developing demand for totes and other products was fuelling imports in the python cases, according to a study from the International Trade Centre, a shared agency in the World Trade Organization as well as the United Nations.

As McGrath records, it’s challenging make a benefits of halting the particular trade due to the fact snakes “don’t evoke much sympathy.”

But several methods of eradicating the dogs in Southeast Asian countries, including decapitation, are considered to be cruel.

One in the saddest reports to arise in modern times is the drop in the particular numbers of tigers in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations around the world.

As is the situation in China, tigers are usually prized in Southeast Asia for their pelts and bone fragments.

In 2015, in line with the Swiss-based World Wildlife Fund (WWF), just about 80 tigers survived in the outrageous in Vietnam. Today only a reduced number nonetheless roam in the outrageous, sharply lower from the days and nights when countless them ranged across hills and woodlands.

On April 14, 2016 the web site VietNamNet documented that only several tigers had been left in the outrageous in Vietnam.

Vietnam is likely quickly or even right now only to possess tigers which are held in captivity in zoos in addition to parks.

A very few positive developments

On good side, Vietnam appears to possess succeeded in cutting down on imports of rhino horns coming from Africa. This appears to be to some extent due to global pressure.

Ground-up rhino horns are considered to treat a number of maladies, which includes everything from malignancy to hangovers. Serving these a meal endows the particular host in the meal using a certain position.

When it comes to pangolins, there is small on the good side in order to report. Pangolins are self conscious creatures which usually normally usually do not take nicely to captivity.

But in Malaysia, scientists possess announced that an internet event will be held at on June 12 showcasing Malaysia’s very first captive-born infant pangolin, in line with the newsletter “Green Echoes” from the Environmental Reporting Collective.

In another good development, The Guardian reviews that experts have learned the use of “frozen zoos” to recreate endangered amphibians, which may be the actual of Vietnam’s endangered creatures.

A toad known as Olaf is usually reported like a first of their species to get born in a tierpark from earlier frozen semen.

And at a tierpark in Cologne, Germany, the bony-headed toad, which would happen to be designated mainly because endangered in Vietnam, has to be thriving.

Dan Southerland is usually RFA’s beginning executive publisher.