Can Tiger Woods’ body handle FedExCup play-offs and US Open? | Golf News





Tiger Woods is playing in the Northern Trust today, simply his 5th look of 2020

The next couple of weeks will inform us a lot about Tiger Woods’ capability to continue dipping into his selected level. Having played just 4 competitions in the entire year, he’s attempting to squeeze the very same variety of occasions into simply 5 weeks.

Get the very best rates and book a round at one of 1,700 courses throughout the UK & Ireland

If he prospers, he might need to turn to the English vernacular to explain how he feels due to the fact that there is definitely no doubt he’ll be knackered. Of course, any physical discomfort would be unimportant if he has a prize or more by his side and perhaps another $20m in the bank.

In all severity, however, the number of people genuinely think he can power his method through the 3 play-off competitions, duplicating his thrilling triumph 2 years back at East Lake, prior to resting for a week and then having a real tilt at the US Open?