Can Tiger Woods actually win major No. 16 at Harding Park? ‘Of course’ he can

Of Tiger Woods’ 15 major champion titles, just 3 appeared preordained.

At least to Woods.

At the 1997 Masters, 2000 U.S. Open and 2000 Open Championship, all Woods needed to do ahead of time, he stated, “was keep my heartbeat going and I was going to win the tournament.”

“My game was clicking on all cylinders the week prior,” he stated. “The week of it got a little bit better and just had to maintain it the rest of the week.”

Woods called those competitions “rare exceptions.” The remainder of the time, he’s remained in a dogfight versus the course and the rest of the field, with Woods triumphing at a historical clip.

“It hasn’t happened to me that often in my career, non-major or major,” he stated. “But those three weeks in particular, I just felt really good and had control of every single shot shape, distance, feel around the green, putter. I had everything rolling.”

Can you win today? Tiger: ‘Of course’

It was little surprise Woods singled out those efficiencies.

In 1997, he led the Masters by 9 with one round to go and ultimately won by a lots for his very first professionmajor At the 2000 U.S. Open, Woods authored probably the best major champion …