Can The Leaves of Plants Help Us Find Buried Human Remains?

You’d think a plant scientist would feel at home on a farm, but Neil Stewart was used to working with potatoes, not human cadavers.

Fascinated by environmental contaminants, Stewart was on tour at the University of Tennessee’s ‘body farm’ – more formally known as the Anthropology Research Facility – where forensic anthropologists study the effects of human decomposition on a few acres of specially designated land.

It was a little unnerving.

“I tried to distract myself from the bodies and looked up at the forest and some shrubs,” Stewart told ScienceAlert, “then wondered if native plants growing on site might respond to human decomposition and possibly enable detection from the air.”

It was something he’d never considered studying before, but it seemed plausible. When human remains decay on or in the ground, they enter a natural cycle of decomposition that feeds the surrounding soil with microbes and chemicals.

If these nutrients find their way into nearby plant roots, Stewart thinks there’s a chance what’s happening below ground could change the appearance of plants above – perhaps noticeably so.

A year after visiting the farm, Stewart’s joined up with a team of other biologists and anthropologists to find out if these ‘islands of decomposition’ actually exist, and if so, whether that…