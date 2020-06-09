Can the American Black Lives Matter movement trigger an African awakening?

My friend, like any black mother, was alarmed. She couldn’t work out how her daughter or son got to that time in her thinking. After taking a moment, she responded, “Well, if you are going to insist on not having any black people at your party then technically that means you can’t come to your own party, and neither can your other friends, your brother and your dad.” Her daughter paused, weighed up the advantages and disadvantages and responded a little reluctantly with; “OK, I guess we can invite everyone then.”

I tell that story not to illustrate the challenges of parenting or that racism originates from unexpected places, but to talk about some good news; today that same confused daughter or son, is now a teen living in South Africa and contains become a huge activist and influential ambassador in her social media circles for the American-led #BlackLivesMatter campaign.

And it’s not just her, many young, digitally savvy armchair activists from across Africa are emerging to champion this compelling movement that’s playing from social media platforms in their bedrooms.

African teenagers yet others should positively show solidarity for their black brothers in the US by supporting #BlackLivesMatter. At a deeper level you might argue that because the African American condition is rooted in slavery and ours in colonialism, and the architects for both are white, there is a common understanding that links Africans to the movement.

Either way, this movement obviously has worldwide appeal and not to teenagers. This is partially inspired by the simplicity of the #BlackLivesMatter message and the dichotomy of its protagonists, the black victim versus the white perpetrator. But what goes on when black people are both victim and perpetrator? Do black lives matter the maximum amount of then? Despite progress on the continent — our growing economies, legitimate democracies, cultural contributions and increasing significance on the worldwide stage — there are still way too many examples of massive injustices perpetrated by black people towards other black people each day, with little attention and almost no outrage. No headlines, few hashtags and no movement to call out the injustice. Black people in Africa may possibly not be dying because of racism, but far too many are dying due to their ethnicity, their political beliefs, their poverty and their gender. As Africans we now have our own George Floyd, Eric Garner and Manuel Ellis. South Africa’s post-apartheid these include Andries Tatane killed in 2011 within a “service delivery protest”; then there was the Marikana Massacre in 2012 where 34 striking mineworkers were shot dead by police; and much more recently Collins Khoza who was simply allegedly killed during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown. And it’s not just in South Africa. In Nigeria, there is the recent alleged police shooting of 16-year-old Tina Ezekwe, and in Kenya the case of 13-year-old Yassin Hussein Moyo who was simply killed on his balcony at home. The continent that gave us icons like Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Fela Kuti, has also given us a large number of anonymous heroes who have sacrificed their lives with no recognition, no campaigns. The Rwandan Genocide, South Africa’s xenophobic uprisings, Boko Haram’s ongoing reign of terror in Nigeria are stark reminders of these nameless heroes; black Africans who suffered at the hands of black Africans. They remind us that the doling out of injustice is not the preserve of white people nor is it always about race. Africans are equally complicit in making certain black lives don’t always matter. In an ironic move on May 29, the African Union issued a statement condemning Floyd’s killing, asking America to “ensure the total elimination of all forms of discrimination based on race or ethnic origin.” It’s ironic because there is not the same level of indignation when types of the inhuman treatment of black people by black people is exposed inside our countries. Why is that? Remember the saying? “When you point a finger at another, there are three fingers pointing back at you?” Making an incident for African lives, which they matter too is not demeaning #BlackLivesMatter, on the contrary it pays homage to the movement. We can learn lessons from it about how precisely to start campaigns that capture the world, create social change for people and elevate the plight of the downtrodden in Africa. Thank you, George Floyd , and the many who sadly came before you. The impact of your death is already being felt beyond America. Africa’s growing youth population has been called a potential “ticking time bomb.” Let’s hope the bomb explodes a generation of youth activists like my friend’s daughter who use this possibility to fight injustice in their own country.

