Can Spacs shake off their bad reputation?

Gabriel Grego was scanning a directory site of newly-listed business when his eyes arrived on his next possible target: Akazoo, a Greek music streaming service that billed itself as the Spotify of emerging markets.

Mr Grego, a hedge fund supervisor understood for his brief selling projects, kept in mind Akazoo as a subsidiary of the London- noted tech business called In ternetQ. In September 2019, Akazoo reappeared on the Nasdaq stock market through an uncommon monetary structure referred to as a special-purpose acquisition business– or Spac.

Akazoo had actually combined with a shell business called Modern Media AcquisitionCorp Modern Media had no properties besides $200 m in money that it had actually raised in a going public: financiers had actually wanted to pay $10 per share in Modern Media due to the fact that of their self-confidence in Lew Dickey, an effective business owner in the radio market who had actually produced the shell.

In early 2019, when Modern Media revealed its mix with Akazoo, Mr Dickey called the streaming service “a terrific company” and applauded its “patented Sonic AI music recommendation and profiling technology”.