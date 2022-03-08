A question that is asked by a lot of people nowadays is what would have happened if the moon of the earth was made of gas. There are two types of planets that can be found in the solar system, one in the gaseous form and the other in rocky form. However, as per records, all the moons that rotate in the solar system are made of rocks even though they are a part of a gaseous solar system.

Reasons Why Moons Cannot Be Made Of Gas

Thus, this fact makes thousands of people wonder whether there can be any gaseous moon in the entire universe. In the words of Jonathan Lunine, Chair of the Astronomy Department at Cornell University, there is some good justification why moons are not made of gas, however, he believes that there can be a slight possibility that outside our solar system moons are gaseous in nature.

The formation of the moon depends on its mass, temperature, tidal forces, and the gravitational force of the nearby planet. If the Earth’s moon was made up of hydrogen gas, then as it is denser than rocks, its size will grow more. This is the reason why Jupiter, a huge gas giant can have a gaseous moon. However, the temperature is also a factor that makes gases evaporate right away.

Thus, a moon in Earth’s orbit cannot be stable even if it is around Pluto. As per reports, even if the temperature around the moon is very cold and it is composed of gas, still the host would destroy it. Though the moon of the earth is pulled by the tidal force, still is it not destroyed as it has its material strength.

In the words of Lunine, in the case of a gaseous moon, though its temperature is low, still it will be ravaged by its nearest tidal force. Hence, a gaseous moon can only be a real concept if the temperature is too low, its size is big and it is far away from the host planet.