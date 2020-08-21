Can Lori Loughlin make a career comeback after serving prison sentence? Experts weigh in

Meanwhile, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin said. “I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

Andrew Gilman, president & CEO of CommCore Consulting Group, weighed in on Loughlin’s sentencing and if her acting career is salvageable after she serves.

“If she accepts the punishment, pays the fine, and puts in the hours of community service, she will have paid the price to the court of law,” he told Fox News. “In the court of public opinion, restoring her reputation and getting hired again will depend on time, her sincerity and [if] producers and audiences [are] willing to forgive and forget.”

