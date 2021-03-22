Can Jose Mourinho turn it around at Spurs? | Saturday Social feat Chunkz and Thogden
Can Jose Mourinho turn it around at Spurs? | Saturday Social feat Chunkz and Thogden

Chunkz, Smithy and Joe are joined by Thogden on this week’s Saturday Social. After crashing out the Europa League in dramatic style on Thursday – we take a look at what is happening at Tottenham, and where do they go from here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR