Can Imported Frozen Foods Really Spread COVID-19? Here’s What Experts Say

New Zealand reported its very first case of COVID-19 in more than 100 days onTuesday It’s possible the virus showed up by means of imported food plans.

The nation’s health authorities recommended the brand-new break out might be connected to these frozen items due to the fact that among the contaminated clients operates at a shop that orders such products from overseas, Reuters reported on Thursday

Chinese authorities reported comparable news today: Traces of the infection were discovered on frozen shrimp and chicken-wing plans imported from Ecuador and Brazil, respectively.

The community health commission in Shenzhen, where authorities discovered the polluted chicken-wing plans, cautioned homeowners to be “cautious in buying imported frozen meat products and aquatic products in recent days,” according to NBC News

But experts keep that the possibility of capturing COVID-19 from frozen food is slim.

“It is possible, but the virus is not very stable outside the human body,” Caitlin Howell, a chemical and biomedical engineer at the University of Maine, informed Business Insider.

She included, “freezing or cooling the infection can assist to extend the amount of time that it remains contagious, which is why we believe that break outs at meatpacking plants were taking place so often, however transmission by means of surface areas still seems uncommon– even when those …