Can Harry Potter magic tourists back to Japan?

A brand-new Harry Potter- themed traveler destination is to be integrated in Japan for 2023, when it is hoped travel will be back to typical.

The “Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter” will be the 2nd such destination following on from the initial trip in the UK.

The United States company will be working together with Japanese partners to develop the trip.

They hope tourist will have recuperated from the coronavirus pandemic depression by the time it opens.

The website of the Harry Potter trip will remain in a public park presently being established by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The plot currently consists of the Toshimaen Amusement Park which is arranged to close at the end ofAugust

As part of the studio trip visitors will be able to see sets, outfits and props along with experiencing scenes from the movies first-hand.

The initial Harry Potter trip in the UK has actually been a big success given that it opened in 2012, with more than 14 million …