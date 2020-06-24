Can Greg Abbott admit he made a mistake on coronavirus?

(It broke the record set Monday, when 4,760 people in hawaii tested positive.)

Here’s element of what he said (with thanks to CNN’s Allison Gordon for transcribing!):

“There remain a lot of people in the state of Texas who believe that the spread of COVID-19 is really not a challenge. … First, we want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best, safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitizeration, maintaining safe distance. And importantly, because the spread is so rapid right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home, unless you do need to go out. The safest place for you is at your home.”

Which seems right! The problem is that Abbott’s words seem entirely disconnected from his actions.(This can also be true of Republican governors in Arizona and Florida, where coronavirus cases may also be spiking.)

Texas has been one of the first states in order to reopen adopting the nationwide coronavirus quarantine within March plus April because Abbott permit his professional order on quarantining ciel on May 1. That was a week later on than Georgia, the first condition to reopen, but days before a number of other states. (A total list of any time each condition reopened is usually here .)

Earlier this month, Abbott announced that typically the state was moving into its Phase III – – which means that “all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50% capacity, with very limited exceptions.”

On June 12, even as situations in the condition were growing, Abbott was adament that there has been “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state … “because we now have so many medical center beds accessible to anybody who else gets sick.”

Then there is Abbott’s hard-to-pin-down position on mask-wearing.

In late April, as Harris County (Houston) officials have been trying to impose penalties because of not wearing a mask, Abbott overruled all of them. “We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask,” he said. “However, it’s not a mandate. And we make clear that no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine. My executive order, it supersedes local orders, with regard to any type of fine or penalty for anyone not wearing a mask.”

Then, last week, an Abbott spokeswoman said this : “None of these local officials have lifted a finger to impose penalties and enforcement mechanisms currently available to them. The one time a county judge did, a business owner wound up in jail.” Which would seem in order to suggest that regional officials experienced the all-clear to enforce fines because of not wearing goggles.

“Most Texans are willing to do whatever it takes to get through the pandemic, but a very loud contingent on the right of the Republican Party has skewered Abbott every time he has laid down new restrictions, and big business is antsy to get everyone back to work. Republican officials have tried to deflect this anger toward city and county officials. By quashing local officials’ mask mandates only to later let them reinstitute mandates anyway in a slightly different form, Abbott is trying to have it many different ways.”

Given the obvious surge in both situations and hospitalizations and the continuous confusion more than his face mask order (or not), just what Abbott most likely should do is usually pump typically the brakes on the reopening of the condition. Say they entered Phase III too soon. Or that individuals may not have obtained the concept when it comes to simply how much masks assist. Or just how transmissible Covid-19 is.

Look, Abbott could state any or all of those things. But the point is he needs to click the “reset” button on his state fight against coronavirus. And quickly. Whether delete word his personal base loves it. And whether or not he thinks it creates him appearance weak or perhaps ineffective.

Because you already know what’s even worse than all these things put together? The coronavirus rampaging unchecked around one of the most populated states in the united states.