The four-story brick building, called PS/IS 128 in Queens, New York, has been repurposed in to what is called a “Regional Enrichment Center” — certainly one of a amount of child care centers through the entire state that has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic for the youngsters of parents who can’t work from home and so are considered “essential” workers.

Starting with only 16 children if the coronavirus forced schools to close in March, PS/1S 128 now welcomes significantly more than 130 kids per day which range from 3-year-olds to 10th-graders. And despite operating at the height of Covid-19 outbreaks in New York, there hasn’t been a single reported case of coronavirus at the REC.

But those such as for example Ramage, who run child care focuses on the ground, say taking the REC model to national scale could prove tougher than it seems at first glance.

Temperature checks, masks and a giant sea turtle

CNN was invited to tour PS/IS 128 face-to-face and witnessed the security precautions in action.

As soon as children walk through leading doors, they truly are greeted by a row of staff armed with forehead thermometers to search for a fever as they hug their parents goodbye.

Those parents who were interviewed by CNN described the middle as a “godsend” and “lifesaver.”

Isabela Borowski, whose 5-year-old daughter is starting kindergarten in September, said she felt comfortable with the REC after walking through the facility with an employee, and seeing all the masks and handwashing.

If a child doesn’t arrive on site with their own face covering, they are now provided with a mask, and every student and employee must wear one through the entire building.

Students will also be reminded how to keep their distance by considering the measurements of a giant sea turtle on the wall of the initial floor — and they use air kisses, elbow bumps and arms outstretched like airplanes to walk through the hallways.

“We have a couple of teachers who do air hugs, so the other day I went into the classroom and there’s a little girl sitting back, just staring at me with this big smile and she’s going like this,” Ramage recalled, her arms crossed around her human anatomy. She said the girl was bubbling with enthusiasm on her behalf new trick. “We’re trying to keep it fun.”

Classrooms are limited to only nine children and sprayed down with an industrial-strength cleaning solution at least once a day.

If a child falls ill during the day — which Ramage says has happened only twice — there are “isolation rooms” and parents are called to come pick the child up. But so far, perhaps not a single case of Covid-19 has been reported.

The YMCA, which includes also served tens of thousands of kids throughout the country over the course of the pandemic, has used a similar model.

Leveraging its existing space, local YMCAs have been able to turn gyms in to child care facilities, and found creative ways to keep kids engaged in complete safety protocols, such as for example using a hand stamp that has to be scrubbed off to teach proper hygiene.

But safety comes with a steep cost, making many of these enhanced measures and protocols unrealistic for a few school districts to practice on a large scale.

“Many of our YMCAs operate on a very small margin in traditional times anyway,” explained Heidi Brasher, a senior director for the YMCA of the USA. So now, with an increase of sanitation needs, the group is looking to donors, community members and local governments for help with the financial burden.

And even cost issues aside, many practical challenges exist. Unlike regular schools, child care centers like the one at PS/IS 128 operate differently without any set arrival time for students each day, essentially offering “rolling admission” during the day once parents clear the approval process with the New York Department of Education, and new families crop up weekly.

“It’s not like a school where you know that you’re going to have this many kids in the classroom, these are the names of the kids,” Ramage said, explaining that every new family requires “onboarding” and potentially changing the schedule “because once we go past nine students, now we have to open a new classroom. I got to get new teachers in here. I got to teach them all the new protocols.”

And even the temperature check always system would prove too taxing without staggered arrivals, said Ramage.

“Imagine the line that would be out the door, trying to keep them distanced and checking their temperatures,” she added. “So while the safety protocols are awesome, the cleaning products and just the procedures are a model, it’s not the same as school.”