Can COVID-19 be transmitted through frozen food? An expert has some answers

In current months, a variety of reports have actually associated frozen food deliveries with the transmission ofCOVID-19 Just today, authorities in China discovered COVID-19 on the product packaging of chicken wings imported fromBrazil New Zealand is likewise examining whether its very first regional coronavirus case in over 3 months was imported together with frozen food.

Hong Kong University’s head of Public Health Laboratory Sciences, Professor Leo Poon, is an expert on unique coronaviruses and has worked as an expert for the UN’s Food andAgriculture Organization Fortune talked to Poon about the threat of food sending COVID-19 to people.

Fortune: How much of a transmission threat does food position?

Professor Leo Poon: We do not understand whether there’s a danger or not. So far there’s no clear, recorded proof to reveal that COVID-19 can be transmitted by polluted food. We understand there are some suspicious cases, like the break out in a market in Beijing in June, however is the food itself a source for infection? We do not understand. They discovered proof of the infection there, however it might have been traces of a dead infection that merely polluted the food so, up until now, there’s no …

